Cloudy Sunday With A Beautiful Week To Follow

by Riley Blackwell

CLOUDS HANGING AROUND: Clouds and cooler temperatures have been the story for the day, as we are still feeling the impacts from Friday’s cold front. Temperatures have only been in the mid 50s and upper 40s across the area.

MOSTLY CLOUDY EVENING: Clouds will still be hanging around for most of the evening, but rain chances will be virtually zero. Temperatures tonight will be in the low to mid 40s.

WARMING TREND STARTS TOMORROW: A good mix of clouds and sunshine will be the main story for tomorrow, and basically the entire week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s, and lows in the low 40s.

LOOK AHEAD: This week will feature warmer temperatures, a lot of sunshine, and virtually zero rain chance. Temperatures for the week will start in the upper 60s, before transitioning to the 70s and potentially in the 80s by mid-week. Enjoy the sunshine!!