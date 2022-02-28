Alabama State Announces 3-Year Renewal of Turkey Day Classic with Tuskegee

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State announced a new three-year renewal of the Turkey Day Classic with Tuskegee beginning in 2023 and running through 2025.

The new contract means the two will meet in the historic 100th Turkey Day Classic in 2024.

“The Turkey Day Classic is the premier HBCU classic game hosted on Thanksgiving,” Alabama State Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Director Dr. Jason Cable said in a statement. “Playing Tuskegee in this game creates a dynamic experience that cannot be rivaled. This game brings families, friends, and alums together and provides a significant economic impact to the city of Montgomery. I want to thank President Morris and Athletic Director (Reginald) Ruffin for their willingness to work with ASU to get a multi-year deal completed. It is a great day to be a Hornet! I look forward to this rivalry for years to come.”

The two teams last met in the Turkey Day Classic during the 2021 season, the first time the two had met in the Classic since 2012. The deal renews a game that has been played since its inception in 1924 and has been played 97 times overall. The two teams have met in all but 12 of the Turkey Day Classics all-time.

“It is thrilling to have this opportunity to play one of our oldest rivalry games in the state of Alabama,” Tuskegee University athletic director Reginald Ruffin said. “I would like to thank Dr. Ross and Dr. Cable for providing Tuskegee University this wonderful opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, alumni and fans. The Turkey Day Classic football rivalry between our great institutions is among the greatest in all collegiate athletics. I am very excited to see this rivalry and competition between Alabama State and Tuskegee continue. We are honored to be part of the legacy of the Turkey Day Classic.”

The game is considered the first Black College Football Classic and has been played every year except 2020 when the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Information from Alabama State University