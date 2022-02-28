AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn, Alabama Fall in Weekly Rankings
Both Auburn and Alabama have fallen in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll.
Auburn fell from No. 3 to No. 5 following its 67-62 loss to Tennessee.
Alabama dropped from No. 24 to No. 25 even with its 90-71 victory over South Carolina.
Overall, it was a week of big changes because the top six and seven of the top 10 teams lost on the same day last week, both records.
But Gonzaga and Arizona remained the top two teams in the poll released, holding steady despite both losing their most recent games.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (46)
|24-3
|1504
|1
|2. Arizona
|25-3
|1360
|2
|3. Baylor (4)
|24-5
|1342
|10
|4. Duke (11)
|25-4
|1306
|7
|5. Auburn
|25-4
|1268
|3
|6. Kansas
|23-5
|1224
|5
|7. Kentucky
|23-6
|1215
|6
|8. Purdue
|24-5
|1129
|4
|9. Providence
|24-3
|1021
|11
|10. Wisconsin
|23-5
|865
|13
|11. Villanova
|21-7
|861
|8
|12. Texas Tech
|22-7
|850
|9
|13. Tennessee
|21-7
|770
|17
|14. Houston
|24-4
|759
|14
|14. Arkansas
|23-6
|759
|18
|16. Southern Cal
|25-4
|557
|16
|17. UCLA
|21-6
|498
|12
|18. UConn
|21-7
|480
|21
|19. Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|24-6
|449
|23
|20. Illinois
|20-8
|383
|15
|21. Texas
|21-8
|364
|20
|22. Murray St.
|28-2
|333
|19
|23. Ohio St.
|18-8
|191
|22
|24. Iowa
|20-8
|99
|25
|25. Alabama
|19-10
|90
|24
Others receiving votes: Boise St. 56, Davidson 20, Colorado St. 19, South Dakota St. 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan St. 6, San Diego St. 5, Marquette 4, Iowa St. 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, N Iowa 1.
(Copyright 2022 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)