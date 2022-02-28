AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn, Alabama Fall in Weekly Rankings

by Alabama News Network Staff

Both Auburn and Alabama have fallen in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll.

Auburn fell from No. 3 to No. 5 following its 67-62 loss to Tennessee.

Alabama dropped from No. 24 to No. 25 even with its 90-71 victory over South Carolina.

Overall, it was a week of big changes because the top six and seven of the top 10 teams lost on the same day last week, both records.

But Gonzaga and Arizona remained the top two teams in the poll released, holding steady despite both losing their most recent games.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (46) 24-3 1504 1 2. Arizona 25-3 1360 2 3. Baylor (4) 24-5 1342 10 4. Duke (11) 25-4 1306 7 5. Auburn 25-4 1268 3 6. Kansas 23-5 1224 5 7. Kentucky 23-6 1215 6 8. Purdue 24-5 1129 4 9. Providence 24-3 1021 11 10. Wisconsin 23-5 865 13 11. Villanova 21-7 861 8 12. Texas Tech 22-7 850 9 13. Tennessee 21-7 770 17 14. Houston 24-4 759 14 14. Arkansas 23-6 759 18 16. Southern Cal 25-4 557 16 17. UCLA 21-6 498 12 18. UConn 21-7 480 21 19. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 24-6 449 23 20. Illinois 20-8 383 15 21. Texas 21-8 364 20 22. Murray St. 28-2 333 19 23. Ohio St. 18-8 191 22 24. Iowa 20-8 99 25 25. Alabama 19-10 90 24

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 56, Davidson 20, Colorado St. 19, South Dakota St. 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan St. 6, San Diego St. 5, Marquette 4, Iowa St. 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, N Iowa 1.

