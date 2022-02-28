Jeff Coleman Trying to Get Name on GOP Ballot for 2nd District Congressional Race

by Alabama News Network Staff

From Campaign 2022 — Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman is keeping up his fight to get his name on the Republican Primary ballot for the District 2 Congressional seat.

Coleman arrived in Montgomery Monday afternoon in an 18-wheeler that you may have seen in his TV commercials.

Right now, Coleman’s name isn’t on the ballot because of a conflict over the deadline for him to file his paperwork.

The deadline had been January 28, but was extended to February 11 when a panel of federal judges said Alabama had to redraw its congressional districts. But the U.S. Supreme Court overruled those judges.

Coleman read a statement calling on Secretary of State John Merrill and Attorney General Steve Marshall to find out whether his filing on February 10 means he can be on the ballot.

“I’m asking Secretary Merrill and General Marshall to do what’s right by the people to stand up to political cronyism and ask the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify this matter,” Coleman said.

Coleman says so far, the courts haven’t clarified the deadline.

Right now, the only person on the Republican ballot for the 2nd District Congressional seat is incumbent Congressman Barry Moore, who defeated Coleman two years ago.

The primaries are May 24.