March Begins With Sunshine And Warming Temperatures

by Ben Lang

After a rather cloudy weekend, this week features plenty of sunshine. Overall, the start of March looks quite nice. We round out the month of February on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon temperatures peak in the low to mid 60s. Monday night looks mostly clear but cold with lows in the upper 30s. Temperatures gradually trend warmer for the rest of the week.

Tuesday marks the first day of March and the forecast looks great. After some morning clouds, the afternoon looks very sunny with temperatures near 70°. Tuesday night temperatures still fall to around 40°. Wednesday trends even warmer, with highs in the low to mid 70s. The sky remains mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Thursday could be even warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday also features a mostly sunny sky.

While Thursday night lows fall into the low to mid 40s, Friday afternoon highs soar into the upper 70s and low 80s. It looks like central and south Alabama remain rain-free through the end of this week. Even this weekend looks mainly dry, but a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out Saturday or Sunday afternoon. However, the highlight of our weekend forecast looks like well-above-average warmth. Afternoon temperatures peak in the low to perhaps mid 80s.

Looks like similar warmth continues into the start of next week. However, models point to the arrival of a cold front next Tuesday/Wednesday. That could result in a drop in temperatures, and also an increase in rain chances. But for now, enjoy the tranquil week of weather before us. After all, March marks the first month of our primary severe weather season.