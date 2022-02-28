Meteorological Spring Begins Tuesday

by Shane Butler



We’re heading into meteorological spring and it’s definitely going to look and feel like it this week. High pressure will take up residence over the deep south. This will help keep us mainly sunny and dry through the week. Temps will respond with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Morning temps will continue a bit chilly but even these numbers will be coming up as the week progresses. The mostly sunny and warm spring-like conditions linger into the upcoming weekend. Temps will surge into the lower to even mid 80s. It’s looking really nice for any outdoor plans. Changes are on the way for early next week as a frontal system moves our way. Moisture will be on the increase and we’ll need to introduce a chance for showers Monday and more likely for Tuesday. In the mean time, we get to enjoy and early taste of spring this week.