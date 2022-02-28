PHOTOS: Prattville Police Looking for Suspect Using Stolen Debit Card

by Alabama News Network Staff

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Prattville police are looking for a man suspected of using a stolen debit card to make purchases.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the man made multiple fraudulent purchases using a stolen debit card from Friday, February 18, to Monday, February 21.

Prattville investigators have released these photos of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

He is wanted for Theft of Property 3rd degree and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.

If you have any information regarding this crime, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.