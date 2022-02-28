The World Games 2022 Birmingham Organizing Committee Bans Russian and Belarusian Athletes and Officials

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Board of Directors of The World Games 2022 Birmingham Organizing Committee has voted to ban athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus from participating in The World Games 2022 in Birmingham this July.

The Board of Directors says this decision is in keeping with the International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board recommendation.

The World Games 2022, which takes place from July 7-17 in Birmingham, is organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

The World Games 2022 Birmingham is expected to attract around 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries to compete in 34 sports. They will compete at more than 25 venues around the Birmingham metro area.

This is the 40th anniversary year for the World Games.