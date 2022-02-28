Two People Killed in Montgomery Wreck

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a wreck that led to two deaths.

Police say just before 2 a.m. Friday, two pickup trucks crashed in the area of Congressman W.L. Dickinson Drive and Gunter Park Drive.

Police say a passenger in one of the trucks, 27-year-old Marian Jones of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, 30-year-old Iesha Vandiver of Montgomery, died Saturday at a hospital. The driver had non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other truck, who was traveling alone, suffered minor injuries.

Police have released no other information about the wreck.