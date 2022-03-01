Dallas County Deputies Searching for Man Considered Armed and Dangerous

by Alabama News Network Staff

Dallas County deputies are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

According to CrimeStoppers, Tristan Dial has been indicted on two counts of aggravated child abuse. He is also wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident where he was shot by the complainant.

He has made threats to the complainant to do bodily harm, according to CrimeStoppers.

Dial is known to frequent the Sardis and Moody Circle areas of Dallas County.

If you know where he can be found, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.