March Begins With Sunshine And Warming Temperatures

by Ben Lang

Tuesday marks the first day of March and has the look of an early spring day. However, the morning begins on a cold note with sunrise temperatures in the 30s to low 40s. A band of clouds rolls across the central and south Alabama sky during the morning. However, the sky looks abundantly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures rebound to near 70° area-wide. Tuesday night looks cool again with lows near 40° and a clear sky.

Wednesday looks mainly sunny from start to finish. Temperatures trend warmer, with highs in the mid 70s. However, Wednesday night lows still fall into the 40s. Temperatures warm into the upper 70s Thursday with a mostly sunny sky. Afternoon highs could be near 80° Friday. Our forecast remains rain-free for the rest of the week.

This weekend looks mainly dry too, but a few showers appear possible somewhere in Alabama either Saturday or Sunday afternoon. Temperatures remain very warm for early March, with highs near or above 80° each day. Otherwise, expect sunshine and some clouds each day. The mainly dry pattern comes to an end next week. Rain chances rise Monday into Tuesday, and coincide with the arrival or approach of our next potential cold front.