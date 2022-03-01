Mostly Clear & Dry Conditions Prevail

by Shane Butler



Meteorological spring is underway and it definitely feels like it. High pressure over the deep south is curving out a mostly clear and dry weather pattern for us. Mornings will continue to start out chilly but afternoon highs continue to climb each day. We’re in the upper 70s Thursday and mid 80s over the weekend. Even morning temps come up and we’re only falling into the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday morning. This will be a nice streak of weather for any outdoor plans or projects. We enter into a more active weather pattern early next week. A frontal boundary makes its way into the region. A southerly wind flow ahead of the boundary transports gulf moisture into the area. This will eventually lead to rain and storms. Temps should come down a bit with highs back into the 70s Tuesday into Wednesday.