President Biden Speaks To The Nation In His First State The Union Address

by Ja Nai Wright

6 days after Vladimir Putin sent his military in to invade parts of Ukraine, President Biden spoke to the nation, emphasizing the support That America, along with other NATO countries have for Ukraine.

In the presidents speech he says that Ukrainians are inspiring the world with how hard they are fighting for their freedom. He says that america will continue to support Ukraine by economic sanctions, by closing american airlines to Russian flights and by continuing to suspend trading with Russia. He assured the american people that our forces will not engage in the war directly but will be there to protect and defend NATO countries should this invasion continue westward. The president also stated that despite the worries from the american people about gas prices rising, that we will be okay.

President Biden also touched on infrastructure advancements in the U.S. and the impact the Coronavirus pandemic had in the past two years. He says that we will continue to fight against the virus instead of just living with it.