Selma Businesses Gear Up for Bridge Crossing Jubilee

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma is set to kick off in a couple of days. The four-day event usually provides a huge economic boost for the city.

Businesses are anticipating one of the biggest crowds in the last couple of years — due to improving COVID numbers.

Selma businesses are gearing up to try and take advantage of the huge crowds — that typically descend on the city during the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

Jackie Smith owns and operates The Coffee Shoppe in downtown Selma.

“Early February I start ordering extra supplies, I start building up staff.,” said Smith.

“One year I underestimated the crowd and I wasn’t fully staffed, I wasn’t fully stocked. And we actually ran out of supplies. So, I said, you know, that’ll never happen again.”

Having learned her lesson, Smith now goes all out to try and take full advantage of the Jubilee.

“On this weekend we make it a celebration here at the Coffee Shoppe. We don’t just sell the coffee and paninis like we traditionally do. Friday we’re having a fish fry. Saturday we’re having a barbeque,” said Smith.

“So, we make our own little festival right here in downtown Selma at the Coffee Shoppe.”

This year will be the first Jubilee since the historic St. James Hotel reopened for business. And General Manager Tina Jones is expecting a lot of foot traffic — over the course of the Jubilee.

Jones says the 55 room hotel — is already booked solid.

“Our hotel is full for the weekend with guests that have traveled all, from all over the world in order to be here for the Jubilee,” said Jones.

The hotel is located in downtown Selma — about a block away from the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge.

It has a full service restaurant — and bar.

Along with an outdoor courtyard — and riverfront terrace — for guests and patrons to enjoy.

“This is our weekend in Selma for tourism and hospitality. And we can’t be caught sleep,” said Smith.

The Jubilee is held each year during the first weekend in March. And tens of thousands of people typically attend the event each year.

For a complete list of Jubilee events go to selmajubilee.com.