Vice President Kamala Harris to Mark Bloody Sunday Anniversary in Selma

by Alabama News Network Staff

Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Alabama this weekend to commemorate Bloody Sunday.

Harris will speak on Sunday in Selma at an event marking the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.”

Harris will also take part in the symbolic march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

On March 7, 1965, Alabama state troopers beat and tear-gassed hundreds of demonstrators. Outrage over the beatings helped galvanize support for the passage of the Voting Rights Act later that year.

The Vice President will be joined by Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Deputy Secretary of Veteran Affairs Donald Remy.

