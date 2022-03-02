Alabama Senate to Consider Bill to Allow People to Carry Concealed Handguns without a Permit
Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would end the requirement for a person to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.
The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved the House-passed bill. It now moves to the Alabama Senate.
Gun rights advocates have championed the proposal they call “constitutional carry.” They argue that people should not have to get a permit to carry a handgun they legally own.
Many state sheriffs and other law enforcement officials have opposed the legislation. They say permits provide a crucial tool to combat crime and enhance public safety.
