Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster, First Black Student at University of Alabama, Dies

The University of Alabama has announced the death of Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster, its first Black student to enroll and attend classes. She was 92.

“The UA community is deeply saddened by the passing of our friend, Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster,” said UA President Stuart R. Bell in a statement. “While we mourn the loss of a legend who embodied love, integrity and a spirit of determination, we are comforted by knowing her legacy will continue at The University of Alabama and beyond.

“We were privileged to dedicate Autherine Lucy Hall in her honor just last week and to hear her words of encouragement for our students. Dr. Foster will always be remembered as one who broke barriers, reminded us of the respect due to every individual and lived a life of strength in steadfast service to her students and community.”

Bibb Graves Hall was renamed as Autherine Lucy Hall in honor of her on February 25. She had once taken classes in the building. A clock tower on campus is also named for her.

In 1952, after graduating from Miles College, she applied to UA but was rejected because of her race. A federal court order later reversed that decision, and Foster attended classes as a student in UA’s College of Education for just three days in 1956. She was removed from campus due to riots and threats against her life.

Her dismissal from 1956 was annulled in 1988, paving the way for her return to campus. She would re-enroll at UA with her daughter, Grazia, and the two would graduate together, with Lucy Foster earning a master’s degree in elementary education.

“I never imagined my decision to enroll would affect so many in so many ways,” said Lucy Foster, “Today, I have several children who have attended the University and am, myself, a proud graduate and member of the alumni association. I am very humbled that the University has chosen to recognize me in this way.”

She is recognized with a pair of endowed scholarships and two landmarks on campus. She received an honorary doctoral degree in 2019.