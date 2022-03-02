Gas Prices Are On The Rise Again, Experts Say There Is No Need To Panic

by Ja Nai Wright

The national average gas price according to gas buddy is around $3.60 per gallon and experts think it may continue to rise, but there is no need to panic because there are ways you can help drive the prices back down. There are two ways you can help lower the cost of gas in your local area, the first way is by conserving your gas, the second is price shopping.

“price shopping is just a matter of paying attention to the gas stations in your local travel area and making a conscious effort to buy the cheapest priced gas you can find every single tank full.” – Clay Ingram, AAA

Use a gas station app or website. Smartphone apps, such as those from GasBuddy, AAA, and Gas Guru, are particularly convenient when you’re traveling and away from your computer. They’re available for Apple and Android devices. Many are free. You can filter results by fuel grade and sort by distance and price, as well as get GPS-guided directions to the station you choose.

GasBuddy and Fuel Finder also let you check stations for amenities such as ATMs, restaurants, and car washes. GasBuddy has station reviews, which might tell you, for instance, which restrooms to avoid. And Gas Guru lets you save your favorite stations, so you can remember where to stop on your way back.

Check the prices in the different states you’ll visit. Prices can vary significantly among states, often because of differences in state gas taxes. On Interstate 90, for example, Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, found gas prices to be around significantly cheaper on the Ohio side of the border with Pennsylvania.

Think about how best to pay. Some stations offer a lower price if you pay with cash instead of a credit card. The difference between the cash and credit price usually ranges from around 10 to 15 cents per gallon, DeHaan says, though he adds that it can be as much as a dollar.

Another option is to pay with a cash-back credit card. While the credit card price may be higher than the cash price, the reward you receive could make using the credit card a better deal.