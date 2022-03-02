Greenville Man Dies after Being Hit by Pickup Truck on Interstate 65 in Lowndes County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Greenville man has died of his injuries after being hit by a pickup truck on Interstate 65 in Lowndes County.

State troopers say 26-year-old Anfernee Jordan Aceman was walking in the roadway Friday night when he was hit by a pickup truck driven by a Florida man.

Aceman died Sunday at a hospital.

State troopers say the accident happened on I-65 southbound, about one mile north of the Fort Deposit exit.

Investigators have released no other information.