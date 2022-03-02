Man Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Wreck that Killed Ambulance Paramedic in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey has announced that a man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for causing a wreck that killed an ambulance paramedic.

Bailey says Dontorrius Belser caused a wreck in 2020 that resulted in the death of Care Ambulance paramedic David Mimm and caused serious injury to a co-worker as well as a patient they were taking to a hospital.

According to Bailey, Belser was driving at more than 70 mph when he ran a red light at the intersection of Vaughn Road and Eastern Boulevard and hit the ambulance. Belser was convicted of reckless murder and two counts of reckless assault first degree.

He was sentenced by Judge Johnny Hardwick to 30 years on the murder charge and 10 years each on the assaults, according to Bailey.