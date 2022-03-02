Marvelous March Weather in the Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

Yesterday was a beautiful start to the new month for Alabama. Again today we are seeing tons of sunshine allowing temperatures to warm into the mid 70s across much of South/Central Alabama this afternoon. Not more change the next few days as the days will continue to feature more sunshine than clouds, however, temperatures will continue to warm. Highs tomorrow will warm into the upper 70s, followed by upper 70s and low 80s Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moisture levels will rise over the weekend, meaning we will see more clouds than sun at times, but it looks like most of the weekend will be dry. Expect the warm temperatures as highs will be in the low and mid 80s across Alabama. This will be the warmest weekend so far this year.

MORE ACTIVE WEATHER NEXT WEEK: Showers and storms will return to the state early next week; the air will be unstable, and we could very well have a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms Monday. We will likely have several days next week with some risk of rain and storms as an active pattern returns to Alabama due to the front stalling across the area. Next week will be warm with highs in the 70s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!!!

Ryan