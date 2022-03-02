Only 2% of Teachers in U.S. Are Black Men, Valiant Cross Academy Challenges That

by Kay McCabe

According to the National Education Association only 2% of teachers are black men and just 20% are people of color.

Local all boys school, Valiant Cross Academy, has done a great job combating that statistic.

“We’re apologetically looking for African American males at all times to work here,” said Anthony Brock, Head of School, “We have 16 men on staff right now, and it makes a huge difference.”

Why is the statistic so low? High school counselor at Valiant Cross, Jamie Cromblin, says there are many different reasons but one could be that the profession isn’t one that most young black boys look up to.

“It’s not being made cool,” said Cromblin, “Education is not being made like a shiny object like a basketball, football, or sports, or entertainment venues.”

Brock and Cromblin say they both enjoy challenging stereotypes and statistics of black male teachers, and are able to show students at Valiant Cross that they can be anything they set their mind too.

“Everyday I get to impact lives,” said Cromblin, “everyday at valiant cross academy we get to impact lives. Everyday we get to love on them, we get to make the magic that they can take with them that’s going to impact their lives for generations to come.”

For more information on Valiant Cross Academy click here.