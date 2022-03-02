Pay It Forward: Sidney Williams of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

Sidney Williams may not have an official role inside Montgomery Public Schools anymore, but he absolutely has a role in each student’s and teacher’s life.

“At the beginning of the year, I go to the school principals and ask are there any students that might need a school uniform or any students that might need school supplies? If I can afford it, I go out and do what I can in the principals appreciate it,” said Williams.

He also founded a scholarship and named it after his late father.

“We started offering $500 scholarships at the that time. We only gave out two, but today we are giving out close to 15 to area students in Montgomery County, also surrounding counties if they apply for it,” said Williams.