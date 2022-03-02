PHOTOS: Autauga County Deputies Searching for Two Suspects in Dollar General Robbery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two suspects wanted in the robbery of a Dollar General store.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, on Tuesday, March 1, just before 9:00 p.m., two males with a handgun went into the Dollar General in the 3300 block of U.S. Highway 82 in Billingsley. Investigators say the suspects pointed the gun, grabbed the cash register tray with money in it and ran out.

Investigators say the suspects left in an unknown vehicle, possibly heading east on Highway 82.



If you know where they can be found, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.