Sunny Wednesday While The Warming Trend Continues

by Ben Lang

Wednesday looks near-cloudless and warm with highs in the mid 70s. However, it was quite cold early Wednesday morning. Morning lows were in the 30s. The combination of a clear sky and low humidity, and light wind allow for large day to night temperature swings through the end of the week. Temperatures cool to around 40° Wednesday night.

Thursday features sunshine and some clouds, with highs in the upper 70s. Some locations, especially in southeast Alabama, could reach or exceed 80°. Thursday night temperatures cool into the 40s again. Most of our area experiences 80° warmth Friday afternoon. Friday remains rain-free, with sunshine and perhaps some increase in clouds towards the afternoon. Friday night lows fall to around 50°.

The rain-free weather continues for most if not all of the weekend. Saturday and Sunday feature sunshine and some clouds. Saturday now looks completely rain-free, but there’s still a chance for a stray shower somewhere in Alabama Sunday. Otherwise, temperatures could get even warmer, with highs in the low if not mid 80s both days.

Rain chances increase early next week. That coincides with the arrival of our next cold front. The best chance for rain now appears to be late Monday into Tuesday morning. The front could be to our southeast Wednesday. That means cooler temperatures, and perhaps rain-free weather for the mid point of next week. However, it looks like more rain could impact Alabama late next week.