Unseasonably Warm Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler

High pressure remains the dominant weather feature over the deep south. This means more sunny and dry weather ahead. Temps respond with highs in the lower to mid 80s starting Friday and lingering into the weekend. Morning temps continue to come up and we’re only falling into the 50s for lows. It’s an unseasonably warm weather pattern that will put temps close to record territory over the weekend. A frontal boundary heads our way early next week. Rain and storms are likely to work through the area Monday. We will monitor this setup for any potential strong to severe storms. Looks like that front will pass through the area and put us in a cooler air mass through midweek. In the mean time, there’s spring fever all around us and easy to catch with temps climbing into the 80s.