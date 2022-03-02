UPDATE: Montgomery Police Make Homicide Arrest

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police say they’ve charged a man with capital murder.

Police say 27-year-old Crawford Bruce, Jr., of Hope Hull is charged with shooting and killing 31-year-old Marion Woodward of Montgomery.

Woodward was pronounced dead in the 900 block of West South Boulevard on Saturday night.

Bruce was taken into custody today by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police have released no other information.