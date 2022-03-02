Vice Presidential Visit Tightens Security at Annual Jubilee

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Vice President Kamala Harris will be attending the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma this year.

So, Selma Police and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office will be working overtime to make sure the event is safe and secure for everyone.

The city of Selma continues its preparation — to host the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

“It’s the largest gathering, annual gathering of people dealing with voting rights and civil rights in the entire United States and perhaps in the world,” said Jubilee co-founder Hank Sanders.

“It’s gon’ be big! It’s gon’ be busy! People are tired of being cooped up. So, we expect a large turnout,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.

The turnout will likely only be made larger — since it’s been announced that Vice President Kamala Harris is coming.

“The first woman, the first African-American, the first Asian-American to ever hold that position. She will be speaking from the foot of the bridge, on Sunday afternoon,” Sanders said.

Having the vice president in attendance — also means there will be tighter security during event.

“When you have someone from Washington coming, a president, a vice president, it amps up security,” said Granthum.

“You gon’ have to block more, barricade more, have background checks done, and so forth, on the people who’re gon’ come in contact. That’s one of the reasons why we bringing more security in,” said SPD Capt. Johnny King.

King says officers from Demopolis and Huntsville have been called in along with ALEA state troopers — to help keep everyone safe during the Jubilee.

He said the FBI — the Department of Justice — and the Secret Service will also be on hand — to lead the high-risk security detail safe guarding the vice president and other high level government officials who are scheduled to attend.

The vice president will be joined at the Jubilee by HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.