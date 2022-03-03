Afternoon Temps Continue To Climb

by Shane Butler



Our unseasonably warm weather pattern continues on and its sticking around through the upcoming weekend. This means more sunny and dry days ahead. Temps climb into the 80s for highs and overnight temps only fall into the 50s over the weekend. Changes are on the way for early next week. A cold front will enter the region and kick off a round of rain and storms. We still don’t see a significant storm threat but this is being watched closely and could change. The front will push through and we’re on the backside of it Tuesday. Colder air will move in and temps drop into the 60s for highs and lows back into the 40s. The front will hover over the northern gulf for a few days. Disturbances moving along it will help keep the chance for rain over us through Wednesday. We’re mainly dry and cool for the latter half of next week. Long range data suggesting a surge of much colder air invades the deep south that following weekend. Thinking old man winter isn’t done with us just yet!