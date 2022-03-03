Alabama’s A-Day Game set for April 16 at 2 p.m.

by Adam Solomon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama announced Thursday that the 2022 Golden Flake A-Day Spring Football Game, that will honor Wilbur Jackson and John Mitchell, will kick off at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 16.

The Golden Flake A-Day Game will be broadcast from Bryant-Denny Stadium on SEC Network+ and is the 15th and final practice of the spring.

UA also revealed that the 2022 Homecoming Game will be played on Saturday, October 22, against Mississippi State.

Alabama is 87-13-1 in Homecoming games, including a 15-0 record under head coach Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide is currently in the middle of a 20-game winning streak on Homecoming.

Further details about both the A-Day Game and Homecoming weekend activities will be released as they are finalized.