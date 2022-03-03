COVID in Alabama Schools: Weekly Case Numbers Fall Below 500

by Alabama News Network Staff

The latest weekly Alabama Department of Public Health report on COVID in the state’s public schools show cases dropping by nearly half statewide.

The report for March 3 shows 476 cases, compared to 934 from the week before. By comparison, there were 26,260 cases in the January 20 report.

Several school systems did not issue a weekly report to the state this week.

Cases had bottomed out late last year, when 414 cases were reported on December 2. This latest report is near that number.

The state’s weekly reports don’t specify if the cases involve students, teachers or other staff members.

Here is a list of several local school systems and their current case numbers:

Montgomery: 16 (Feb. 24: 43)

Autauga County: 6 (Feb. 24: 40)

Elmore County: Fewer than 5 (Feb. 24: 20)

Pike Road: Unreported (Feb. 24: Fewer than 5)

Dallas County: 0 (Feb. 24: Fewer than 5)

Selma: 8 (Feb. 24: 7)

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD HERE