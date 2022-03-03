Here Come the 80s…

by Ryan Stinnett

VERY WARM DAYS AHEAD: High pressure at the surface and a ridge in the upper levels will keep Alabama’s weather sunny, dry, and warm during the afternoons, with clear and cool nights. Highs today will warm to near 80°, followed by lower 80s tomorrow.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Get ready for the warmest weekend so far this year as temperatures will range from the low to mid 80s across Central and South Alabama both Saturday and Sunday. We will have more clouds in the sky as times, as moisture levels rise over the weekend, but the weekend will be dry.

ACTIVE WEATHER NEXT WEEK: A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the state Monday. There will be some surface based instability available, and strong, possibly severe thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. For now, this doesn’t look like a significant severe weather issue as the better dynamics will be north of Alabama and the upper-trough will be positively tilted, but we will keep an eye on trends the next few days.

After Monday, forecast confidence is low due to to where the front stalls. The front’s location will determine where more rain and storms will be as well as would impact temperatures forecasts. Most of next week should feature highs in the 60s and 70s across the state. We do note, towards the end of next week, a sharp cold front looks to arrive, bringing much colder air back to Alabama…Growers Beware!!!

Have an outstanding Thursday!!!

Ryan