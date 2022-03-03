Lottery and Gaming Legislation Introduced in Legislature

by Jerome Jones

On Wednesday Senator Greg Albritton (R)-Atmore, introduced a comprehensive gaming package that would include casino style games and create a state lottery.

The legislation is similar to previous failed attempts to bring lottery and gaming to Alabama.

The plan creates an official state lottery to be known as the Alabama Education Lottery and a Gaming Enforcement Division and Commission to enforce gaming laws.

According to information released by Albritton a single license would be awarded to five locations:

Greenetrack in Greene County

Birmingham Race Course in Jefferson County

Victoryland in Macon County

Mobile County Greyhound Racing facility in Mobile County.

A fifth license casino in either Dekalb of Jackson County would be allowed as part of a compact to be negotiated between the Governor and the Porch Band of Creek Indians.

In addition to licensed casinos. two satellite casinos with a limited number of electronic gaming machines would be allowed in both Houston and Lowndes County.

Table games, and a statewide lottery system is also in then plan.

Albritton says in his plan “more than 99% of lottery revenues deposited to the Alabama Education Lottery Trust Fund would be used for creation and issuance of scholarships.

With only 12 days left in the 2022 Regular Legislative Session, and an election coming up in November, it is doubtful if legislators will take up the measure.