Montgomery Teen Is Awarded 1.3 Million In Scholarships And Has Over 21 College Acceptance Letters

by Ja Nai Wright

17-year old Omarion Calloway, a senior at Park Crossing High School in Montgomery, has been accepted into over 21 universities, including New York University, Howard University, and Hampton University, and has received more than $1.3 million in scholarships.

Omarion will be a first-generation college student who has had a difficult upbringing. He became a caregiver for his grandmother and disabled autistic uncle when he was just 10-years old. While his mother worked two jobs, he seized the reins of leadership and cared for them until she would arrive home. He was responsible for a variety of tasks including meal preparation, medicine administration, and ensuring that his uncle received his daily insulin injections to manage his diabetes. When his grandmother died, though, he suffered a huge setback because she inspired him to apply to his dream school, New York University, at a young age. Omarion says his grandmother pushed him to go to his dream school.

“my grandmother motivated me, before she passed I remember she always used to tell me this one quote. A clinched fist cannot plant a seed, meaning that in order for me to grow, prosper and thrive, I must first open my hands out to numerous opportunities through life falling beneath me, and I would constantly replay that quote over and over again until it became my drive, my motivation and my energy.” – Omarion Calloway

After her death, he made it his purpose to get into his dream school. However, his uncle died before the start of his senior year which means that he lost two people he grew up caring for over the period of eight years. Even though he was in immense pain in his heart, Omarion remained focused and excelled in school, he even maintained a 4.0 GPA.

On December 15, 2021, he finally received the news that he had been admitted into his dream school, New York University. He will begin his collegiate career in August.