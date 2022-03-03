State Inmate Killed in Prison Assault

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama inmate serving life imprisonment after being convicted of murder in 1993 died in an assault at Donaldson prison in Bessemer.

Authorities say 49-year-old William Eric Jennings was found unresponsive in his two-man cell on Tuesday night after suffering blunt-force injuries during a reported assault by another inmate.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says he died early Wednesday. Jennings was serving life without parole after being convicted of killing a man in Jefferson County.

Jennings was at least the second inmate killed at Donaldson prison in about a week.

