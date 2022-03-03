Trending Even Warmer, Sunshine/Some Clouds Thursday

by Ben Lang

Temperatures fell into the 30s again in many locations Thursday morning. However, midday temperatures soared to near 80° in some locations. The combination of a generally clear sky, light wind, and low humidity continues to support the large day to night temperature swings. Temperatures top out near or above 80° for most Thursday afternoon. The sky features sunshine with some clouds, but no rain. Thursday night lows cool into the 40s.

Friday features sunshine and just a few clouds from time to time. Temperatures soar into the low 80s. Friday night lows only fall to around 50°. Our weekend weather features more sunshine and even warmer temperatures. High temperatures range from the low to mid 80s Saturday. Looks like just about everybody gets into the mid 80s Sunday afternoon. There’s a small chance for a stray shower in west Alabama Sunday afternoon. But don’t count on rain this weekend.

Rain looks much more likely early next week. Rain and probably some storms arrive in Alabama Monday along a cold front. The front likely moves to our southeast Tuesday morning. Temperatures turn cooler after the front departs. High temperatures may be shy of 70° next Tuesday afternoon. Clouds linger Tuesday, but the rain chances increases again next Wednesday. Next Thursday could be drier, but cool once the Wednesday system departs.