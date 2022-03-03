UPDATE: Body Found Near I-85 in Montgomery County Identified

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the body that was found just off Interstate 85 has been identified as that of a missing man.

The sheriff’s office says the body has been positively identified as that of Darrell Manning of Anderson County, Tennessee.

An ALDOT worker found the body in thick woods near the 18 mile marker on Friday, February 25. That is about two miles east of the Pike Road/Waugh exit. The sheriff’s office says the body was in a wetland area far off the interstate where water had receded in the past few weeks.

A missing and endangered missing person report had been issued for Manning on February 11.

That report came after Manning was involved in a wreck on February 5. Investigators say he was driving south near mile marker 19 when a witness saw his car crash into some trees.

According to the sheriff’s office, bystanders saw Manning get out of the car, remove all of his clothing and begin walking on the shoulder of the interstate. He was briefly seen near the 18-mile marker.

An extensive two-day search by the sheriff’s office, three volunteer fire departments, state troopers, ALEA Aviation, Alabama Game and Fish and other volunteers had been unable to find him.

The cause of death is pending.