ASU Professor and Psychologist Writes Children’s Book

Little Miss Linda Goes to Counseling Addresses Mental Health Wellness in Black Community

by David Lamb

ASU Professor and psychologist Dr. Linda Holloway has written a children’s book in hopes of normalizing counseling and therapy in the black community. Dr. Holloway recently joined David Lamb on Alabama News Rising to discuss her award winning book Little Miss Linda Goes to Counseling. Dr. Holloway is an advocate for women through her own platform entitled “Women Without Limitations,” where she instills her philosophy on life-“Dream Your Own Dreams.”