Author Makes Case for Power of Belief

Author David Robson Joins Alabama News Rising to Discuss "The Expectation Effect"

by David Lamb

People who believe ageing brings wisdom live longer. Lucky charms really do improve an athlete’s performance. Taking a placebo, even when you know it is a placebo, can still improve your health. Welcome to The Expectation Effect. In this book David Robson takes us on a tour of the cutting-edge research happening right now that suggests our expectations shape our experience. Bringing together fascinating case studies and evidence-based science, The Expectation Effect uncovers new techniques that we can all use to improve our fitness, productivity, intelligence, health and happiness.