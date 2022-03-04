Author Makes Case for Power of Belief

Author David Robson Joins Alabama News Rising to Discuss "The Expectation Effect"
David Lamb,
Posted:

by David Lamb

People who believe ageing brings wisdom live longer. Lucky charms really do improve an athlete’s performance. Taking a placebo, even when you know it is a placebo, can still improve your health. Welcome to The Expectation Effect. In this book David Robson takes us on a tour of the cutting-edge research happening right now that suggests our expectations shape our experience. Bringing together fascinating case studies and evidence-based science, The Expectation Effect uncovers new techniques that we can all use to improve our fitness, productivity, intelligence, health and happiness.

Categories: Faith Matters, Health Matters, Medical Breakthroughs, Montgomery, News
