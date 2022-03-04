Baker’s Goats Will No Longer Return To Goat Island of Lake Martin

by Ja Nai Wright

The popular goats found on goat island at lake martin will not be returning. The Baker’s who own the goats that were rowed to the island made the announcement on Facebook.

The family has been providing goats to the island for 13 years. The Bakers say that over The last couple years, they faced and overcame many challenges and they think that it is the best decision for the Goats as well as their family. The goats were usually brought over in April every year and they would stay throughout the summer as long as the weather was warm.. the bakers posted this statement on Facebook saying;

“It saddens our family to inform the Lake Martin community that we will no longer be putting the Goats on the Island. Providing our Goats for everyone to enjoy has been an honor and we feel privileged to have had the opportunity. The last couple years, we have faced and overcame many challenges and think that it is the best decision for the Goats as well as our family. Fortunately, with last years challenges, we didn’t lose any Goats, so we feel like it’s the right time to end on a good note. We really appreciate all of the support over the last few years, we couldn’t have continued it as long as we did without you all. We hope that everyone can respect our decision as it is best for family.”