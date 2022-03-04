COVID Hospitalizations at Lowest Point in Alabama Since 2021

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at their lowest point in Alabama since late 2021 in another sign that the latest wave of illness is loosening its grip.

Statistics from the Alabama Department of Public Health show 535 people were being treated in state hospitals on Thursday. That’s the fewest since late December when the highly contagious omicron variant was beginning to take hold.

The total was down from the nearly 3,000 people who were hospitalized statewide in late January.

More than 18,400 people have died of COVID-19 in Alabama, giving the state the nation’s third-highest per capita death rate during the pandemic.

