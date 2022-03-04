Face Mask Mandate to End for Montgomery Public Schools on April 8

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools Supt. Dr. Ann Roy Moore says the face mask mandate for students and employees will end at the end of the day on Friday, April 8.

In a statement, Moore says declining case numbers are leading her to end the requirement.

“However, as superintendent I leave the choice up to parents. I still highly recommend the wearing of masks for those with immune or medical conditions which may impact their health in ways that you feel are appropriate. Any student who wishes to continue to wear a mask at school or at school functions may continue to do so. It is also advised that students continue to wear masks on school buses although this is not a requirement,” Moore said.

She says if the COVID level in our area rises at any time between now and the end of school, MPS reserves the right to reinstate the guidelines regarding mask requirements.