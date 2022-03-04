Full Weekend of Events for 57th Annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma

by Alabama News Network Staff

There will be plenty to see and do in Selma for the 57th Annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

The event remembers the Bloody Sunday march of 1965 and the passage of the Voting Rights Act. Each year, it draws thousands of people to downtown Selma. This year, Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to attend events on Sunday. In addition, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Alabama) will bring members of Congress and civil rights leaders to Selma as part of the Faith and Politics Institute’s Civil Rights Pilgrimage.

Here are some spotlighted events:

Saturday, March 5:

JUBILEE PARADE

8-10AM

Starts at Concordia College, 1712 Broad Street, to Edmund Pettus Bridge

BATTLE OF THE BANDS

10-11AM

School of Discovery, 400 Washington Street

INTERGENERATIONAL HIP HOP SUMMIT

11:30AM-4:30PM

Riverfront Amphitheater

JUBILEE STREET FESTIVAL

11AM-7PM

Water Avenue at Edmund Pettus Bridge

FREEDOM FLAMES AWARDS GALA

7-10PM

George Evans Building, 2 Lawrence Street

Tickets $50 per person; $500 or $1,000 per table

Sunday, March 6:

KING UNITY BREAKFAST

7-9:30AM

Wallace College Selma, 3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway

Tickets $25

PRE-MARCH RALLY

1-2PM

Brown Chapel AME Church, 410 Martin Luther King Street

FIGHT FOR THE VOTE MARCH & RALLY

2-3PM

Starting from Brown Chapel AME Church over Edmund Pettus Bridge

GOSPEL CONCERT & BRIDGE AWARDS

4-6:30PM

Water Avenue at Edmund Pettus Bridge

Tickets $10, or free with Saturday festival attendance

Complete 2022 Bridge Crossing Jubilee Schedule and Details