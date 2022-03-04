Full Weekend of Events for 57th Annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma
There will be plenty to see and do in Selma for the 57th Annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee.
The event remembers the Bloody Sunday march of 1965 and the passage of the Voting Rights Act. Each year, it draws thousands of people to downtown Selma. This year, Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to attend events on Sunday. In addition, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Alabama) will bring members of Congress and civil rights leaders to Selma as part of the Faith and Politics Institute’s Civil Rights Pilgrimage.
Here are some spotlighted events:
Saturday, March 5:
JUBILEE PARADE
8-10AM
Starts at Concordia College, 1712 Broad Street, to Edmund Pettus Bridge
BATTLE OF THE BANDS
10-11AM
School of Discovery, 400 Washington Street
INTERGENERATIONAL HIP HOP SUMMIT
11:30AM-4:30PM
Riverfront Amphitheater
JUBILEE STREET FESTIVAL
11AM-7PM
Water Avenue at Edmund Pettus Bridge
FREEDOM FLAMES AWARDS GALA
7-10PM
George Evans Building, 2 Lawrence Street
Tickets $50 per person; $500 or $1,000 per table
Sunday, March 6:
KING UNITY BREAKFAST
7-9:30AM
Wallace College Selma, 3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway
Tickets $25
PRE-MARCH RALLY
1-2PM
Brown Chapel AME Church, 410 Martin Luther King Street
FIGHT FOR THE VOTE MARCH & RALLY
2-3PM
Starting from Brown Chapel AME Church over Edmund Pettus Bridge
GOSPEL CONCERT & BRIDGE AWARDS
4-6:30PM
Water Avenue at Edmund Pettus Bridge
Tickets $10, or free with Saturday festival attendance
Complete 2022 Bridge Crossing Jubilee Schedule and Details