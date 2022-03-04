Jubilee Crowd Begins to Arrive in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

There was a full slate of activities Friday at the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma.

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to appear at the event this year — and the anticipation is growing — for a big weekend.

People from all over are beginning to make their way to the Queen City to experience the Jubilee.

“Everybody should come down here and be a part of this,” said Keith Clayton of Atlanta.

“This is a part of history.”

Clayton says made the trip over to Selma — along with friends in his RV club. He says he came out of respect for the memory of John Lewis.

And because of the historic significance of what happened in Selma — during the struggle for voting rights.

“They fought for us, they died for us, they went to jail for us. So, every person that can come, not saying everybody can come, but every person that can come should come down and get this experience.

Shannon Battle and his group of friends came all the way from D. C.

“Me having this opportunity to walk up this bridge was a powerful moment for me,” said Battle.

“Because, as I walked up this bridge I reflected on the shoulders of the people like Martin Luther King, the John Lewis. And you know, what they did, what they represented and what they stood for.”

The crowd for the Jubilee will continue to increase — on into the weekend. And it’s expected to be one of the biggest the event has seen — in the last few years.

“This is the first year on the other side of the pandemic where people really feel comfortable being out in the masses,” said Jackie Smith.

Vice President Harris will be speaking at the Jubilee on Sunday.

People headed to the event — should expect big crowds — and tight security.