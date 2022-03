by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man with injuries.

Police say at about 1:45 a.m. Friday, the man was shot in the 100 block of White Frost Drive. That is near Troy Highway, between the bypass and Bell Road.

Police say the man’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have released no other information about the shooting.