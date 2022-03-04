Montgomery Road Closures for Faith and Politics Civil Rights Pilgrimage
The city of Montgomery has announced road closures from Friday through Sunday for the annual Faith and Politics Institute’s Civil Rights Pilgrimage.
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Alabama) is bringing other members of Congress, civil rights leaders and others to Alabama, stopping in Birmingham, Montgomery and Selma.
Here are the Montgomery road closures:
Friday, March 4, 5 pm – 6:30 pm
(Near Legacy Museum)
Columbus Street / N Lawrence Street
Randolph Street / N Lawrence Street
Pollard Street / N Lawrence Street
Pollard Street / N Perry Street
Pollard Street / N Court Street
Columbus Street / N Court Street
Columbus Street / N Perry Street
Friday, March 4, 6:45 pm – 10 pm
(Near Equal Justice Initiative)
Commerce Street / Bibb Street
Commerce Street / Tallapoosa Street
E Jefferson Street / Coosa Street
Bibb Street / Coosa Street
Saturday, March 5, 8 am – 10 am
(Near National Memorial for Peace and Justice)
Mildred Street at Morgan Avenue, Virginia Avenue, Pleasant Avenue, and Holcombe Street
Clayton Street at Holcombe Street, Church Street, Slate Street, and Goldthwaite Street
Saturday, March 5, 4 pm – 5:45 pm
(Near Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church)
S Decatur Street at Monroe Street, Adams Avenue
Monroe Street / N Bainbridge Street
N Bainbridge Street / Washington Avenue
N Hull Street at Monroe Street, Adams Avenue
S McDonough Street at Monroe Street, Dexter Avenue, Washington Avenue, Adams Avenue
Saturday, March 5, 5:45 pm – 8:30 pm
(Near Equal Justice Initiative)
Commerce Street / Bibb Street
Commerce Street / Tallapoosa Street
E Jefferson Street / Coosa Street
Bibb Street / Coosa Street
Sunday, March 6, 10 am – 2 pm
(Near Montgomery Police Department/Paterson Field)
Hilliard Street at Madison Avenue
N Jackson Street at Madison Avenue
Upper Wetumpka Road at Paterson Field
N Ripley Street at Madison Avenue
N Union Street at Madison Avenue
N Union Street at E Jefferson Street
Columbus Street at N Union Street
N Ripley Street at Columbus Street