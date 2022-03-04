Montgomery Road Closures for Faith and Politics Civil Rights Pilgrimage

by Alabama News Network Staff

The city of Montgomery has announced road closures from Friday through Sunday for the annual Faith and Politics Institute’s Civil Rights Pilgrimage.

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Alabama) is bringing other members of Congress, civil rights leaders and others to Alabama, stopping in Birmingham, Montgomery and Selma.

Here are the Montgomery road closures:

Friday, March 4, 5 pm – 6:30 pm

(Near Legacy Museum)

Columbus Street / N Lawrence Street

Randolph Street / N Lawrence Street

Pollard Street / N Lawrence Street

Pollard Street / N Perry Street

Pollard Street / N Court Street

Columbus Street / N Court Street

Columbus Street / N Perry Street

Friday, March 4, 6:45 pm – 10 pm

(Near Equal Justice Initiative)

Commerce Street / Bibb Street

Commerce Street / Tallapoosa Street

E Jefferson Street / Coosa Street

Bibb Street / Coosa Street

Saturday, March 5, 8 am – 10 am

(Near National Memorial for Peace and Justice)

Mildred Street at Morgan Avenue, Virginia Avenue, Pleasant Avenue, and Holcombe Street

Clayton Street at Holcombe Street, Church Street, Slate Street, and Goldthwaite Street

Saturday, March 5, 4 pm – 5:45 pm

(Near Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church)

S Decatur Street at Monroe Street, Adams Avenue

Monroe Street / N Bainbridge Street

N Bainbridge Street / Washington Avenue

N Hull Street at Monroe Street, Adams Avenue

S McDonough Street at Monroe Street, Dexter Avenue, Washington Avenue, Adams Avenue

Saturday, March 5, 5:45 pm – 8:30 pm

(Near Equal Justice Initiative)

Commerce Street / Bibb Street

Commerce Street / Tallapoosa Street

E Jefferson Street / Coosa Street

Bibb Street / Coosa Street

Sunday, March 6, 10 am – 2 pm

(Near Montgomery Police Department/Paterson Field)

Hilliard Street at Madison Avenue

N Jackson Street at Madison Avenue

Upper Wetumpka Road at Paterson Field

N Ripley Street at Madison Avenue

N Union Street at Madison Avenue

N Union Street at E Jefferson Street

Columbus Street at N Union Street

N Ripley Street at Columbus Street