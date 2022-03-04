More Record Warmth Possible This Weekend

by Shane Butler



More record warmth is possible over the weekend but next week is looking a lot different with rain and cooler temps! For now, we expect temps to climb into the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. There will be tons of sunshine and really nice conditions for any outdoor plans. A frontal boundary will be moving towards the state Monday and this will bring rain to the area. There could even be a few strong storms accompanying this system as it passes through Monday evening. The front will stall across the northern gulf and be the focal point for disturbances to ride along. As a result, we will need to keep the chance for rain in the forecast through Wednesday. Temps will come down because of clouds and rain activity. Highs will only manage lower to mid 60s through midweek. We’re back in the upper 60s later in the week but another cold front passes through the area Friday night into early Saturday. Colder air returns and temps fall back into the 30s for overnight lows. Looks like old man winter is eager to return next weekend.