Near Record Warmth Through the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

Not much change in the day to day forecast the next several days as high pressure at the surface and a ridge in the upper levels will keep Alabama’s weather sunny, dry, and very warm during the afternoons, with clear and cool nights. Highs today will surge into the lower 80s for most locations across Central and South Alabama.

WEEKEND WEATHER: It will be the warmest weekend so far this year as temperatures will range from the low to mid 80s across all of Alabama both Saturday and Sunday. We will have more clouds in the sky as times, as moisture levels rise over the weekend, but the weekend will be dry.

RECORD HIGHS THROUGH MONDAY FOR MONTGOMERY:

Friday 82° (1976)

Saturday 85° (1989)

Sunday 85° (1956)

Monday 85° (1956)

ACTIVE WEATHER NEXT WEEK: A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms back to the state late Monday. There will be some surface based instability available, so a few strong storms are possible, but at the moment it doesn’t look like a classic severe weather setup with the main dynamics pulling away to the northeast.

Tuesday will be a cooler and drier with a clearing sky and a high in the 60s. The rest of next week looks to feature more rain at times, but the exact timing is still uncertain due to model inconsistencies. Temperatures next week should feature highs in the 60s. We do note, towards the end of next week, a sharp cold front looks to arrive, bringing much colder air back to Alabama…Growers Beware, don’t go catching the spring fever just yet!!!

Have an exceptional weekend!!!

Ryan