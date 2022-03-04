NEW 03/07/22 ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING – “Love and War”

All American: Homecoming -- "Love and War" -- Image Number: AHC103fg_0060r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks and Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
All American: Homecoming -- "Love and War" -- Image Number: AHC103fg_0533r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims and Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
All American: Homecoming -- "Love and War" -- Image Number: AHC103b_0178r.jpg -- Pictured: Netta Walker as Keisha McCalla -- Photo: Ser Baffo/The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
All American: Homecoming -- "Love and War" -- Image Number: AHC103fg_0014r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims and Sylvester Powell as JR -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
All American: Homecoming -- "Love and War" -- Image Number: AHC103fg_0035r.jpg -- Pictured: Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims and Sylvester Powell as JR -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
All American: Homecoming -- "Love and War" -- Image Number: AHC103fg_0039r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Camille Hyde as Thea Mays and Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD INTENTIONS – When Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) and JR (Sylvester Powell) devise a plan to help boost the baseball team’s morale, they realize they have their work cut out for them when an unforeseen obstacle enters that could derail their efforts. Simone (Geffri Maya) tries to extend an olive branch to Thea (Camille Hyde), but things don’t turn out as she was expecting.
As the RA in her dorm, Keisha (Netta Walker) is met with constant complaints and in the midst of it all, a secret she has been keeping from a friend is revealed. Meanwhile, a former student offers Amara (Kelly Jenrette) a tempting offer, but Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) makes a surprising discovery that might be of more interest to Amara.
Watch a new episode of All American Monday March 7 at 8/7c on your local Montgomery CW!