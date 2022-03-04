SEASON PREMIERE 03/09: KUNG FU-“Year of the Tiger: Part 1”

Kung Fu -- "Year of the Tiger: Part 1" -- Image Number: KF201a_0003r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen and Eddie Liu as Henry Yan -- Photo: The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
Kung Fu -- "Year of the Tiger: Part 1" -- Image Number: KF201a_0005r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Vanessa Yao as Mia and Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
Kung Fu -- "Year of the Tiger: Part 1" -- Image Number: KF201a_0040r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Tony Chung as Dennis Soong, Shannon Dang as Althea Shen and Jon Prasida as Ryan Shen -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
Kung Fu -- "Year of the Tiger: Part 1" -- Image Number: KF201a_0252r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen and Kheng Hua Tan as Mei-Li Shen -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
Kung Fu -- "Year of the Tiger: Part 1" -- Image Number: KF201c_0258r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jon Prasida as Ryan Shen and Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen -- Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
FAMILY MATTERS — With the Lunar New Year around the corner, a more confident and grounded Nicky (Olivia Liang) finds herself in a great place in her relationship with Henry (Eddie Liu) and with her family. However, when a break-in at the Shen residence leaves her shaken, Nicky, with the help of Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), begins to suspect that Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) may be involved. Elsewhere, as Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) and Jin (Tzi Ma) prepare for the New Year at Harmony Dumplings, Althea (Shannon Dang) begins to question whether she made the right decision re-entering the workforce. Finally, an unexpected visitor at the Shen’s New Year’s Eve dinner rocks the family to their core.
