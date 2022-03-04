SEASON PREMIERE 03/09: KUNG FU-“Year of the Tiger: Part 1”

Watch the SEASON PREMIERE of Kung Fu March 9th at 8pm on your local Montgomery CW!
Janae Smith,
Posted:

by Janae Smith

FAMILY MATTERS — With the Lunar New Year around the corner, a more confident and grounded Nicky (Olivia Liang) finds herself in a great place in her relationship with Henry (Eddie Liu) and with her family.  However, when a break-in at the Shen residence leaves her shaken, Nicky, with the help of Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), begins to suspect that Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) may be involved.  Elsewhere, as Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) and Jin (Tzi Ma) prepare for the New Year at Harmony Dumplings, Althea (Shannon Dang) begins to question whether she made the right decision re-entering the workforce.  Finally, an unexpected visitor at the Shen’s New Year’s Eve dinner rocks the family to their core.

Watch the SEASON PREMIERE of Kung Fu March 9th at 8pm on your local Montgomery CW!

Cw Logo 2022

Categories: Programming

Related Posts